B/R Expert Questions for the CFB National Championship Game

1 of 9

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Brad Shepard

There's no real reason for hyperbole here. Nobody in college football outside of Nick Saban is on firmer footing at his university than favorite son, Smart, is at Georgia.

With the way he is recruiting, convincing elite players to come to Athens from the transfer portal and beating everybody in sight not named Alabama, the Bulldogs know they've got their coach for as long as he wants to be there—and there doesn't seem to be any indication he'll leave his alma mater for another job or the NFL.

But consternation is going to set in soon enough if Smart can't beat Saban. This UGA team is better, deeper and more talented. They've got the horses on defense, and while they've still got to get better quarterback play, Todd Monken has worked wonders on the offensive side of the ball, too.

Dawgs fans are so sick of hearing about 1980 from their rivals. That, of course, is the last time Georgia won the national championship. It's something that—no matter how well they recruit or how much they win—everybody is going to keeping reminding them of until they shake that albatross.

What's at stake for Smart? If Georgia gets over this hump, the Bulldogs have everything in place to unseat Alabama as college football’s regal program. They are in an enviable recruiting position, have great coaches and have no trouble convincing kids to play for the red and black.

But it's fair to ask, "Is this the ceiling?" It will be until Smart can win the big one.

David Kenyon

The intent of the question isn't that a loss puts Smart on anything remotely close to a hot seat. It's literally six degrees outside as I write this, and his proverbial seat is colder than that.

However, the program eventually ran Mark Richt out of town because he couldn't win a national title. Again, not suggesting that level of frustration is waiting on the opposite side of a loss in Indianapolis. That's still several years in the future.

With a win, that possibility vanishes. Lifting the ugly championship trophy buys Smart a relatively worry-free half-decade.

And as if he needs any help dominating on the recruiting trail, a national title certainly wouldn't hurt his pitch, either.