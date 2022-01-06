NFL Playoff Schedule 2022: AFC, NFC Bracket Details and Latest Picks

3 of 4

Obviously, the elimination games are going to be huge in Week 18. The Colts, Raiders, Chargers, 49ers and Saints all face virtual must-win scenarios. The Steelers-Ravens tilt will become important only if the Colts cannot take care of business against lowly Jacksonville, a team perhaps more interested in securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft than playing spoiler.

There's a good chance that when the Raiders and Chargers take the field for the final game of the regular season, the winner will be headed to the postseason while the loser goes home. There is a scenario wherein a tie could send both teams to the playoffs, but that would also require a Colts loss.

It's extremely unlikely, though, that the Raiders and Chargers will simply kneel out the game if it happens.

"This game matters too much to too many people, and we want to play our best and be proud of the result one way or another," Chargers coach Brandon Staley told the Rich Eisen Show.

Colts-Jaguars, Chargers-Raiders, 49ers-Rams, Saints-Falcons and Steelers-Ravens are the critical games when it comes to the wild-card race.

Those following the AFC East will want to watch both the Bills-New York Jets contest and the Patriots' showdown with the Miami Dolphins. The Rams-49ers game and the matchup between Arizona and the Seattle Seahawks will decide the NFC West.

Games between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans, Chiefs and Denver Broncos, Patriots and Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns will be key to the No. 1 seed in the AFC—though the Bengals still won't start quarterback Joe Burrow.

"Rest me this week and get my body back to where it needs to be so I can get back to full strength running around the way I need to be Week 1 of the playoffs," Burrow said Wednesday, per NFL Media's Chase Goodbread.

Cincinnati will also be without running back Joe Mixon, who has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Latest Super Bowl Odds

Green Bay Packers 19-5

Kansas City Chiefs 5-1

Buffalo Bills 15-2

Los Angeles Rams 17-2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-1

Dallas Cowboys 11-1

Tennessee Titans 12-1

New England Patriots 16-1

Indianapolis Colts 18-1

Arizona Cardinals 20-1

Cincinnati Bengals 20-1

San Francisco 49ers 35-1

Los Angeles Chargers 40-1

Philadelphia Eagles 50-1

Las Vegas Raiders 100-1

New Orleans Saints 130-1

Pittsburgh Steelers 400-1

Baltimore Ravens 400-1