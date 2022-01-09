The Most Boring and Exciting Picks for WWE Royal Rumble 2022 Match Winners

10 of 10

It was announced on SmackDown that Charlotte Flair will be competing in the Royal Rumble this year with the intention to win and choose her own opponent. While champions have entered the match in the past, none of them have won it without the belt itself being on the line.

Technically, Lesnar and Reigns have yet to be inserted into the men's match, but stranger things have happened. Even when all 30 participants are announced, there are frequently last-second replacements during someone's entrance and swerves that make it so The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief aren't 100 percent guaranteed not to appear.

In theory, seeing any of these three—as well as Becky Lynch—win the match would be simultaneously exciting and somewhat boring, depending on what you focus on.

It's exciting to see something happen for the first time ever and ponder who the champion would pick. But now that Lesnar's already challenged Reigns for a title-for-title match, we already know what that match would be.

Flair hasn't done the same, but many fans would likely argue it's boring to see The Queen in that position for another year outright anyway. Another WrestleMania, another year where Flair gets the largest share of the spotlight in the women's division. Same old stuff.

WWE could go with a champion winning and build intrigue over who they'll pick in a reverse of the norm, or further accentuate the rut the company's been in by showing there's no faith for anyone but these four Superstars and fans are in for a WrestleMania that feels the same as the last five or six.

