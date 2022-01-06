Knicks Trade Targets with 2022 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

1 of 3

While the Knicks have seven different double-digit scorers, this offense lacks the floor general needed to tie everything together.

It's a testament to Julius Randle's growth that he could serve as anyone's primary playmaker—he averaged fewer than two assists per game in his first full season—but he's more of a scorer than a table-setter. Same goes with anyone New York trots out at point guard.

The Knicks need a natural lead guard, and De'Aaron Fox would be perfect...if the Knicks can afford him.

While the 24-year-old inked a maximum extension with Sacramento in November 2020, the Kings haven't made him or anyone else "off the table in terms of potential [trade] talks," according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.

Sacramento, remember, has spent lottery picks on point guards in each of the past two drafts, so it seems well-equipped to move on without Fox.

The Knicks should be ready to pounce. The Kentucky alum could walk into New York's locker room and immediately become its top ball-mover by a mile. He might take on primary scoring duties, too, or at least split them with Randle.

Fox would also help put the throttle down for a Knicks team that has enough athletes to run. And if any coach can turn his physical tools into defensive assets, it's probably Tom Thibodeau.