Knicks Trade Targets with 2022 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

Knicks Trade Targets with 2022 NBA Trade Deadline a Month AwayJanuary 6, 2022
It's possible the 2021-22 NBA season never becomes what the New York Knicks hoped it could be.
However, it's also far too early to make that concession.
While the Knicks have struggled to gain traction so far, maybe the right trade target could make that happen.
If New York is willing to part with not-insignificant trade chips ahead of the trade deadline, the following three players should be firmly on the radar.
De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
While the Knicks have seven different double-digit scorers, this offense lacks the floor general needed to tie everything together.
It's a testament to Julius Randle's growth that he could serve as anyone's primary playmaker—he averaged fewer than two assists per game in his first full season—but he's more of a scorer than a table-setter. Same goes with anyone New York trots out at point guard.
The Knicks need a natural lead guard, and De'Aaron Fox would be perfect...if the Knicks can afford him.
While the 24-year-old inked a maximum extension with Sacramento in November 2020, the Kings haven't made him or anyone else "off the table in terms of potential [trade] talks," according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.
Sacramento, remember, has spent lottery picks on point guards in each of the past two drafts, so it seems well-equipped to move on without Fox.
The Knicks should be ready to pounce. The Kentucky alum could walk into New York's locker room and immediately become its top ball-mover by a mile. He might take on primary scoring duties, too, or at least split them with Randle.
Fox would also help put the throttle down for a Knicks team that has enough athletes to run. And if any coach can turn his physical tools into defensive assets, it's probably Tom Thibodeau.
Caris LeVert, Indiana Pacers
The Knicks have a general shortage of shot-creators.
Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier haven't been consistent enough to meet expectations, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett have both backtracked from last season's breakouts, and the injury bug again caught up to Derrick Rose.
New York needs more scoring options, and that's where Caris LeVert could help.
The Indiana Pacers are reportedly receptive to trade offers for the 27-year-old, per The Athletic's Shams Charania and Bob Kravitz, and he shouldn't cost a fortune given his injury history and slight statistical decline from last season.
LeVert seems to have an effortless knack for ditching defenders, using his handles and herky-jerky rhythm to keep them off-balance. He's a crafty finisher around the rim, a capable shooter from mid-range (and sometimes from downtown) and a smooth secondary distributor.
The Michigan product has flashed All-Star upside in the past, and if he can do it again, he could help solve several of this offense's problems.
Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers
Myles Turner is another Pacers veteran reportedly up for grabs, and the Knicks are apparently keeping a close eye on him.
Peter Botte of the New York Post reported the team has expressed interest in the 25-year-old.
That might come as a slight surprise, since New York seems relatively strong at center. Between Mitchell Robinson, Nerlens Noel, Taj Gibson and even rookie Jericho Sims, the Knicks aren't short on options.
Of course, none of those players sits on the same tier as Turner, so that might be motivation enough to make a move.
The former Texas Longhorns star, the league's leading shot-blocker for the third time in four seasons, could simultaneously anchor the defense and unclog the offense as a legitimate stretch 5. He has buried better than a three per contest at a 35.6 percent clip since the start of 2018-19.
Turner might top out a tier or two beneath stardom—though he thinks he's capable of doing more than he can in Indiana—but at worst, he's a defensive star and a solid offensive contributor. He's also still relatively young, so maybe he hasn't played his best basketball just yet.