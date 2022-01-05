3 Changes Green Bay Packers Can Make as Star Players Return from Injury

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers locked up the NFC's No. 1 seed with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. This makes Green Bay the only team in the conference with a bye in the opening round of the playoffs.

Not only does this mean that the Packers have one fewer game between them and the Super Bowl, but it also gives them a week of rest. Conceivably, many players could rest in Week 18, as there's nothing to gain against the Detroit Lions.

However, the Packers insist that starters will play against Detroit.

"Right now the mindset is going into this is we're going to play our guys and we're going to approach it like every other game," coach Matt LaFleur said, per Mike Spofford of the team's official website.

There's a chance the Week 19 could serve as a tune-up game for a couple of star players returning from injury too. How might these returns impact Green Bay's approach to the postseason?

Here, we'll dive into a few adjustments the Packers could potentially make when and if those players return for the playoffs.