NFL Mock Draft 2022: Examining Elite Prospects and Predictions for All 32 Teams

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season is fast approaching.

The playoffs will follow right behind it, but only for the 14 teams fortunate enough to make the final cut. For everyone else, it's either draft season already or will be after this weekend.

Shifting into offseason mode is sometimes tricky before the campaign's official curtain drop, but an easy way to get your mind there is by focusing on the elite talent at the top of the draft class. We're here to help with that switch by following a first-round mock with a breakdown of two of the top prospects.