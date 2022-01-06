Updated 2022 NBA Trade Deadline Predictions

8 of 8

Adam Pantozzi/Getty Images

Outside of Anthony Davis, no teammate of LeBron James should feel safe at the deadline.

This includes Russell Westbrook, who the Lakers may already be looking to move.

As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer wrote:

"The trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook simply hasn't blended as well as Lakers figures hoped, and Los Angeles has held internal discussions on trade scenarios for Russell Westbrook, league sources told B/R. But moving Westbrook and the two years, $91 million remaining on his contract does seem unlikely."

Westbrook's deal may be the worst in the NBA outside of John Wall's, even if he's still stuffing the stat sheet. However, no team is going to want to trade for Westbrook, especially if his hometown Lakers want to give up on him less than half a season in.

This leaves Horton-Tucker as the player most likely to be dealt. He has the highest upside of any young player on the Lakers, possesses the largest salary of any player outside the Big Three ($9.5 million) and hasn't meshed well with the team's stars (Los Angeles has a minus-9.9 net rating with James, Davis, Westbrook and Horton-Tucker on the floor together).

Rebuilding teams should be thrilled to bring Horton-Tucker in and let him operate as a playmaking wing, a situation where he could thrive in a bigger role. The Lakers could also use some three-and-D wing help to slide between their stars.

When the dust settles, expect Westbrook to be on the Lakers and Horton-Tucker to be on the move.