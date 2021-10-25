10 Realistic Predictions for 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

1 of 10

Melissa Majchrzak/Getty Images

The Utah Jazz traded Favors to the Thunder right before the start of free agency, including a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations.

While Oklahoma City can certainly use the veteran center, the deal was primarily done to pick up another first-round pick, this time from a Utah team that needed to shed salary.

Going from one of the best teams in the NBA to one of the worst can be a culture shock, although we shouldn't expect Favors to be in Oklahoma City for long. For now, the 30-year-old center is being a good sport while also acknowledging that this may not be a long-term relationship.

"I just want to help them out as much as I can, for however long I'm here," Favors said, via Justin Martinez of the Oklahoman. "I just want to help those guys out as much as I can and be that leader, that voice for them that they need whenever they need to ask questions or (are) going through a long season."

The Thunder went through a similar situation the year before, taking on Al Horford in a salary-dump move by the Philadelphia 76ers that also netted them a first-round pick. Horford ended up playing 28 games for OKC before being shut down after the trade deadline to create more playing time for the young talent on the roster. He was later traded to the Boston Celtics this offseason in a deal for Kemba Walker, another salary dump who would eventually be bought out.

See the pattern here?

Favors will be far easier to trade than Horford given his smaller contract (two years, $19.9 million), although he's not as impactful as a player overall.

If the Thunder can't find a trade partner for Favors, look for them to buy the veteran out (a la Walker) and let him find a new home.