Masai Ujiri Says New Contract Will Keep Him with Raptors 'Forever': 'I'm Home'

For the last few years, Toronto Raptors executive Masai Ujiri has faced a barrage of rumors suggesting he may leave the franchise.

Equipped with a massive new contract extension, Ujiri says there's no longer any reason to worry about his future.

"Forever man ... forever ... I'm home, man," Ujiri told reporters Wednesday when asked about the length of his contract.

Ujiri signed a new deal to add vice chairman to his previous title of Raptors president earlier this month. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported several sports organizations outside the NBA even pursued Ujiri as he contemplated his future.

No financial terms were disclosed regarding his new deal.

Ujiri has led the Raptors' basketball operations since he joined the franchise in 2013. He assembled 2019 championship roster, a title spearheaded by Ujiri's gamble on a one-year rental of Kawhi Leonard.

A vast majority of that title-winning team is gone two years later, with Kyle Lowry's departure to the Miami Heat this summer being seen as the final nail in the era's coffin. Ujiri expressed confidence in developing a young team moving forward.

"We're going to develop these players, and we're going to find a way to win (another) championship here," he told reporters. "We're not going to sit here and cry that players don't want to come here.

"That's not what we're about. I think we've gotten past that."