Week 18 Fantasy Football Rankings: Position-by-Position Outlook for Finales

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The final week of the 2021-22 NFL regular season is here. For most season-long fantasy leagues, the playoffs are already over. Some longer leagues will be holding games in Week 18, though, and there are always daily fantasy sports (DFS) games.

The trick with navigating the final week—and the reason why many season-long leagues avoid it entirely—is that there's no telling which teams may rest their players. The Green Bay Packers, for example, have nothing to play for, though they insist that starters will suit up.

"I'm going to play next week and I expect Davante (Adams) to play and our guys to play," Aaron Rodgers said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra.

While the Green Bay quarterback may indeed play, it's hard to see him featuring in any more than a few series. He may want to keep the rust off before the postseason, but the Packers won't want to risk injury.

So, we'll try sorting through the scenarios, the health situations and the matchups to pick out some of the surefire starts of Week 18. You'll also find points-per-reception (PPR) rankings for each position below.