Which US State Produced the Most MLB Talent in 2021?

0 of 14

Gary Friedman/Getty Images

The answer to the question of which U.S. state produced the most MLB talent during the 2021 season will not come as a shock.

However, there were plenty of surprises along the way counting up to No. 1, and with only four states not represented on MLB rosters this past season, there's something for almost everyone on the journey to the top.

Ahead, we've tallied each state's MLB player total and combined WAR to paint a picture of where the most big league talent came from in 2021, and the entire state-by-state breakdown and full player list can be found here.

Where does your state fall in the rankings?

Let's find out.