3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 17 Win

John Hefti/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers aren't in the postseason just yet. However, after withstanding the Houston Texans on Sunday, the 49ers control their playoff destiny. If San Francisco can beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, it will be in the playoffs.

Sunday's game wasn't necessarily pretty, but Houston hasn't quite been the pushover that its record might suggest. The Texans embarrassed the Los Angeles Chargers last week, and like the 49ers, the Chargers are on the brink of the postseason.

With rookie quarterback Trey Lance in for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo (thumb), the 49ers got enough from their offense, while the defense pitched a shutout in the second half. The 49ers aren't likely to brag about handling the Texans at home, but this was a must-win game, and San Francisco won it.

The 49ers now face a win-and-in scenario in the final week of the regular season. Here's what we learned during the 49ers' 23-7 win in Week 17.