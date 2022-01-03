3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 17 Loss

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

At the end of Week 12, the New York Giants were 4-7 and still in the NFC playoff hunt. It may not have seemed likely that they were going to be heading to the postseason, but they were still close enough to make it happen.

Since then, the Giants haven't won a game. They are on a five-game losing streak after falling 29-3 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. New York is 4-12 heading into its season finale against the Washington Football Team in Week 18.

On Sunday, the Giants offense generated only 151 total yards and committed four turnovers. Their lone points came on Graham Gano's 38-yard field goal midway through the second quarter. But the Bears responded with 15 unanswered points to put away the game.

Here are three takeaways from New York's Week 17 loss.