Hot Wild-Card Teams NFL Contenders Will Want to Avoid in 2021 Playoffs

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts might still be in a head-to-head AFC South battle with the Tennessee Titans, but either way, they aren't a team you want to see in the playoffs.

A 3-5 start to the season cast serious doubt on this team, but it has rallied to become one of the league's best in the latter half of the season. It isn't just the fact that the Colts have been winning; it's who they have wins against.

Since November, they have a 41-15 win over the Buffalo Bills, a 27-17 win over the New England Patriots and a 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. That's three impressive victories against teams that are all considered threats to do some damage in the playoffs.

Even their only loss in that stretch was impressive. They dropped a 38-31 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that the Bucs didn't secure until a Leonard Fournette touchdown with 20 seconds left.

Given Tampa Bay's injuries and the Colts' hot streak, there's a good case to be made that Indy would be the favorite in a rematch.

It's fair to wonder if the Colts have the quarterback to make a run. Carson Wentz has four career pass attempts in the postseason, so we don't know how he'll respond on the big stage. We do know the Colts have the ability to win without relying heavily on their passer, though.

Jonathan Taylor has been dominant. He leads the league in rushing and has helped the Colts win five games this season in which Wentz threw for fewer than 200 yards.

Indianapolis ranks sixth in ESPN's football power index defensive efficiency metric. A team that can run the ball and play great defense is one you don't want to see in the postseason.