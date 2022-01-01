Eagles' Rooting Guide for NFL Playoff Implications of Week 17

0 of 3

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles are one win and some help away from securing a postseason berth in Week 17.

Everything broke in favor of the NFC East side in Week 16, putting the Eagles in seventh place in the conference ahead of their second clash with the Washington Football Team in three weeks.

The Eagles are level on record with the San Francisco 49ers, who look more vulnerable than they did a week ago because quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a hand injury.

Philadelphia is one game ahead of the Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. The Vikings are the Eagles' biggest concern because there is no head-to-head tiebreaker between the teams. Philadelphia has wins over Atlanta and New Orleans and a loss to San Francisco.

The Eagles need the Green Bay Packers to take care of the Vikings in Week 17 to make life as easy as possible going into Week 18.