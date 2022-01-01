Under Armour All-America Game 2022: Date, Time TV Schedule, Rosters and More

1 of 2

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Team Icons vs. Team Legends

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando



When: Sunday, January 2

Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV and Live Stream: ESPN and ESPN App

Over 100 top college recruits will take part in this year's All-America game, with players split between Team Icons and Team Legends. As is the case with many all-star contests—like the Senior Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game—this will largely be a showcase of talent as much as it is a contest.

While many of this year's participants have already signed letters of intent, some will be auditioning for potential schools. For example, Deshawn Woods—ESPN's top-ranked guard recruit—has committed to Missouri but has not officially signed.

Also like the college all-star games, practices for the All-America Game can be just as important as the game itself. Schools, fans—and quite possibly pro scouts—will want to get a look at how players perform away from the gameday field.

Quarterback and Texas A&M signee Conner Weigman, for example, has impressed during practices this week.

"[Weigman] had one of the best outings of the five quarterbacks on hand as he showed plenty of touch and didn't make many, if any, poor decisions," Andrew Ivins of 247Sports wrote. "The sequence of the night for him came during 7-on-7 play when he put the ball exactly where it needed to be on three consecutive throws to three different levels of the field."

This doesn't mean, of course, that Weigman is going to transform the Aggies offense into an elite unit. It doesn't even mean that he will be a star on Sunday. In practice conditions against other top national talent, however, he can sling it.

Another interesting takeaway is that top-ranked recruit and future Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter might not be the best player in Orlando.

"By no means has No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter been bad during the week of practices but he's been muted—not taking as many reps, playing some receiver instead of defensive back, doing well but not completely dominating," Adam Gorney of Rivals wrote.

According to Gorney, defensive tackle Walter Nolan has been more impressive: "Nolan, the No. 2 prospect in the class, came here to prove a major point. Nolen is massive, he's physical, he's the fastest high-end defensive tackle coming off the ball, relentless in one-on-ones and he’s here to put in work and get better."

This doesn't mean that Nolan will go on to have a better college career than Hunter, of course. However, it's the type of intriguing early insight that comes from All-America week.

This week as a whole will only provide a small glimpse into the evolving college football world. For fans eager to see the next batch of college athletes, though, it'll be worth following along.