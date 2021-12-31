Panthers' Rooting Guide for 2021 NFL Draft Implications of Week 17

0 of 3

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The Carolina Panthers need some help over the next two weeks to secure a top-five selection in the 2022 NFL draft.

Carolina enters its Week 17 clash with the New Orleans Saints in the No. 7 spot in the projected first-round draft order, per Tankathon.

The Panthers reached that point with a five-game losing streak, and there is a good chance the franchise finishes the campaign with seven consecutive defeats.

If that occurs, the Panthers could be in line for the No. 5 or No. 6 selection, but they need some of the other five-win teams in the NFL to come away with victories in Weeks 17 and 18.