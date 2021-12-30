​​Week 17 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Advice on Fantasy Football Stars to Use

0 of 5

Jim Mone/Associated Press

A fortunate few have made it to fantasy football championship week. And, whether you're playing for the trophy, glory or simply to avoid a last-place punishment, it's time to make one last set of lineup decisions.

As the adage goes, you don't get cute during championship week. But you don't make it there without great depth (and some luck), either.

So, in the spirit of trying to parse through lineup choices for the grand finale, here are some starts and sits. The former are guys you should feel confident not straying away from, and the latter are productive names you should be willing to bench in favor of that aforementioned depth.

(All players evaluated under the lens of leagues with a half-point per reception.)