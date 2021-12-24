Jared Goff Unlikely for Lions vs. Falcons amid COVID Protocols; Tim Boyle Would Start

Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday quarterback Jared Goff is "highly unlikely" to play in Sunday's Week 16 game against the Atlanta Falcons after being placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Tim Boyle would draw the start over fellow reserve David Blough if Goff is ruled out.

The Lions' starting QB was among the record-setting 47 players placed on the NFL's reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.

Acquiring the two-time Pro Bowler made sense for the Lions heading into the 2021 season. Matthew Stafford was on his way out the door, leaving them in need of a new starting quarterback.

The front office gave itself a full year to see whether Goff could be a long-term solution and turn his career around following a disappointing end to his Los Angeles Rams tenure.

Things haven't changed much for the 27-year-old in the Motor City. Through 13 games, he has thrown for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. It's becoming increasingly clear the Lions will probably need to look toward the 2022 NFL draft for their next quarterback.

As much as Goff has struggled, Detroit's QB situation gets pretty dire without him.

Boyle started in a Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns, finishing 15-of-23 for 77 yards and two interceptions. Blough is the other alternative, and his last cameo saw him throwing for 984 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions over five games in 2019.