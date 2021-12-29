AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 29

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

For the last time, AEW Dynamite hit the TNT airwaves Wednesday with a special New Year's Bash episode headlined by a blockbuster six-man tag team match pitting the reunited Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends.

The show also determined the second participant in the finals of the TBS Championship as the undefeated Jade Cargill battled Thunder Rosa.

Who emerged from those top-tier encounters, what else went down on the broadcast and what did all of it mean for AEW as it prepares for another year of pro wrestling excellence?

Find out with this recap of the December 29 show.