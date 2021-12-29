3 Ways 49ers Can Get Jimmy Garoppolo Back on Track Before Playoffs

0 of 3

Wade Payne/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers face the biggest question at quarterback in the NFC playoff race.

Jimmy Garoppolo experienced some struggles in the Week 16 loss to the Tennessee Titans and he is dealing with an injury issue.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Garoppolo suffered a chipped bone and torn ligament in his right thumb, but he is going to try and play through the injury.

San Francisco needs to make life as easy as possible for Garoppolo in the next two weeks to secure its spot in the NFC playoff field.

The 49ers need to beat the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams to lock in their postseason spot. A loss in either of those two games could make the qualification process more difficult.