Ben Simmons for James Harden and Recent Dream NBA Trades That Never Happened

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

You know how the pursuits of NBA superstars always wind up labeled as sweepstakes? Well, somewhere the Boston Celtics have stockpiled a lot of silver medals and participation trophies from previous chases that produced a lot of rumors but never actually landed a star in Beantown.

That was perhaps most clearly evident in the 2018 clash for Kawhi Leonard, as the two-way superstar tired of the San Antonio Spurs and immediately vaulted atop everyone's list of trade targets. The Shamrocks, meanwhile, had the opportunity to put the best offer on the table, but they balked at including a top trade chip.

"They could have made a deal for Kawhi Leonard—my understanding, from kind of both sides of this—involving Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart," Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix reported in 2019 (h/t NBC Sports). "At least Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece of it all."

Should Boston want a mulligan on this decision? Yes and no.

If the Celtics were worried Leonard wouldn't be the same after effectively losing a season to injury, they simply guessed wrong. He cracked the All-NBA and All-Defensive second teams immediately after this non-trade, rewarding the Toronto Raptors with their first world title for having the guts to go get him.

If Boston thought too highly of Brown to give him up, that's a more defensible stance. He may never be as dominant as Leonard, but Brown has carved his own path to two-way stardom.

If the Celtics were simply scared off by Leonard's uncertain future—he only had one season left on his contract at the time—that's impossible to analyze, even with hindsight. Maybe Boston could have convinced him to stay and form a championship trio with Kyrie Irving and Jayson Tatum. Or perhaps both Leonard and Irving would've bounced at season's end and spiraled the Celtics into a rebuild.