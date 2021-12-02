James Harden Trade Rumors: Nets 'Well Aware' of 76ers as Potential Suitor for Star

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

As James Harden has started to turn his season around, the Brooklyn Nets are keeping an eye on a division rival that would like to add the 2017-18 NBA MVP.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, Nets people are "well aware" that the Philadelphia 76ers have been looming as a potential suitor for Harden if he doesn't re-sign with the team next summer.

