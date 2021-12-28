Cotton Bowl 2021: Schedule, Top Storylines to Follow in Cincinnati vs. Alabama

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Alabama is looking to win the Cotton Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal matchup, and get back to the CFP National Championship Game for a chance to defend its title. If that doesn't happen, it will be because Cincinnati will have pulled off a big upset at AT&T Stadium on Friday.

The Crimson Tide and the Bearcats are set to face off in the first of the two CFP semifinals set to take place on New Year's Eve, and one of these teams will be moving on to face either Michigan or Georgia for the national title on Jan. 10. Alabama and Cincinnati will kick off on Friday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

This will be the first time that the Crimson Tide and the Bearcats have faced off since 1990. Alabama leads the all-time series between the two programs 5-0.

Here are some of the top storylines to follow heading into Friday's Cotton Bowl matchup.