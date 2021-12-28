Which Team Should Every NFL Contender Want to Avoid in the Playoffs?

8 of 8

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Team to Avoid: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Packers are coming off back-to-back NFC Championship Games but haven't been able to break through and reach the Super Bowl in over a decade. They came close last year but had their hopes dashed by the Buccaneers.

Green Bay could suffer a similar fate in the 2022 playoffs, as Tampa appears to be one of the few opponents this club simply can't figure out.

The Packers had two chances to top the Bucs last year and squandered both. Aaron Rodgers was sacked nine times in those two starts, including getting taken down on five occasions in their playoff matchup.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, Tampa's pass rush appears just as dangerous as it was last year. The Bucs are tied for the league lead with 44 sacks on the season and generate the fifth-highest pressure rate at 28.4 percent. That puts this season's defense on a similar level as last year's unit that recorded 48 sacks on a 27.5 percent pressure rate.

Green Bay isn't as well equipped to handle the rush this year either.

The Packers have already given up more sacks (29) than they did all of last year (21). The loss of Corey Linsley in free agency—the All-Pro center whom PFF graded at an impressive 89.9 in 2020—hurts, especially with replacement Lucas Patrick only earning a middling 54.6 grade from the site this year.

The Bucs' pair of victories last season moved Tom Brady's teams to 3-1 all-time over Rodgers-led squads, with Brady's only loss coming back in 2014 with the Patriots.

Even with a potential playoff meeting likely to happen at Lambeau Field again, the Packers don't have a major advantage of facing a warm-weather quarterback playing in unfamiliar conditions.

Brady spent two decades winning meaningful January games for New England and is well accustomed to succeeding in cold temperatures.

The Bucs, who returned nearly every free agent from last year's championship squad, should be brimming with confidence from their win at the venue last year and will have little trouble running it back, given the chance.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.