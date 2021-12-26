NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021-22: Wild-Card Picture, Postseason Bracket Pre-Week 16 SNF

Rusty Jones/Associated Press

At the conclusion of Sunday's afternoon games, the NFL playoff picture has come into clearer focus, as the Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clinched their postseason berths, while others, like the Seattle Seahawks, were mathematically eliminated.

The playoff picture we'll break down below is current as of the end of Sunday's afternoon games and will be updated again with a note following Sunday Night Football between the Washington Football Team and Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys clinched their playoff berth with the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday and clinched their division with the Denver Broncos' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Notice anything about all those teams mentioned above? That's right. They all play for just one conference. Heading into Sunday's action, no AFC team had clinched a playoff spot.

The Kansas City Chiefs had the chance to be the first to do so with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they did, to the convincing tune of 36-10.

Let's take a look at how the NFL playoff picture stands with only the game between Washington and Dallas left to go Sunday, breaking down teams in the hunt and on the bubble for a wild-card berth.

Remember that there are now seven available playoff spots in each conference. Seeding weighting prioritizes the four division champions from best to worst records, followed by the three wild-club teams with the best records. There are multiple tiebreaking procedures in place.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Giants, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers and Seahawks have all been eliminated from the playoffs.

The full postseason bracket and dynamic playoff picture can be viewed at NFL.com.

AFC Playoff Picture

Clinched

1. Kansas City Chiefs, 11-4 (clinched division)

In the Hunt

2. Tennessee Titans, 10-5

3. Cincinnati Bengals, 9-6

4. Buffalo Bills, 9-6

5. Indianapolis Colts, 9-6

6. New England Patriots, 9-6

7. Baltimore Ravens, 8-7

On the Bubble

8. Los Angeles Chargers, 8-7

9. Las Vegas Raiders, 8-7

10. Miami Dolphins, 7-7

11. Pittsburgh Steelers, 7-7-1

12. Cleveland Browns, 7-8

13. Denver Broncos, 7-8

The Houston Texans got the last laugh Sunday, routing the Los Angeles Chargers 41-29 even though they themselves have been eliminated from postseason contention.

With the Chargers' loss, the Chiefs controlled their own destiny and were able to clinch their playoff ticket with their win over the Steelers while the Chargers plummeted to No. 8 in the AFC playoff picture, officially on the outside looking in and in need of a big win over the Broncos in Week 17, who are hanging on for dear life in the No. 13 bubble spot.

Meanwhile, with their 33-21 win over the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills remain in contention for the division crown, holding a tiebreaker over the Patriots and with a gift of a game against the Atlanta Falcons coming up next.

NFC Playoff Picture

Clinched

1. Green Bay Packers, 12-3 (clinched division)

2. Los Angeles Rams, 11-4 (clinched playoffs)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11-4 (clinched division)

4. Dallas Cowboys, 10-4 (clinched division)

5. Arizona Cardinals, 10-5 (clinched playoffs)

In the Hunt

6. San Francisco 49ers, 8-7

7. Philadelphia Eagles, 8-7

On the Bubble

8. New Orleans Saints, 7-7

9. Minnesota Vikings, 7-8

10. Atlanta Falcons, 7-8

11. Washington Football Team, 6-8

The Rams found themselves with a truly bittersweet taste in their mouths Sunday, managing to best the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 despite Matthew Stafford's three interceptions, officially clinching their own NFC playoff berth but also handing the rival Cardinals their own playoff lock.

The Buccaneers also got in on the clinching action Sunday, punching their own playoff dance card with a 32-6 blowout of the Carolina Panthers. It is their first NFC South title since 2007. The Bucs now own the No. 3 seed but can finish no lower than No. 4 when all is said and done.

Washington desperately needs a win over rival Dallas on Sunday night to avoid falling out of the playoff picture altogether.

*Current as of 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Dec. 26