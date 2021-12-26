Cotton Bowl 2021: Underrated Stars to Watch and Picks in Cincinnati vs. Alabama

0 of 3

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The torn ACL suffered by Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie is the biggest injury blow to any of the four College Football Playoff participants.

Metchie is one of Alabama's two 1,000-yard wide receivers and the Crimson Tide need their depth at the position to show in the Cotton Bowl against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati was going to make life difficult on the Alabama wide outs with or without Metchie because it has two of the best defensive backs in the country in Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Coby Bryant.

The Bearcats secondary will receive plenty of buzz ahead of the national semifinal on New Year's Eve, but there are other parts of their defense that will be vital to success against the top-ranked team in the country.