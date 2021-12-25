AEW Rampage Holiday Bash Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

1 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Rampage opened with Jungle Boy making his way to the ring to face Kassidy, who received a jobber's entrance for this bout. Matt Hardy, Marq Quen, Luchasaurus and Christian were all at ringside.

Quen interfered early to give his partner an unfair advantage. Jungle Boy threw a boot up to stop Kassidy from charging at him in the corner. This led to JB hitting a few quick moves to take control.

Kassidy hit a springboard cutter to hang Jungle Boy up on the top rope. He followed up with a corkscrew crossbody over the top rope to the floor.

We returned from a break to see Kassidy run into a back elbow. Jungle Boy unloaded with chops to the chest followed by a huge clothesline that turned Kassidy inside out.

Kassidy hit an impressive poison rana for a close two-count. Christian and Luchasaurus fought with the rest of HFO at ringside while Jungle Boy locked Kassidy in the Snaretrap for the submission victory.

Grade: B+

Analysis

These are two of AEW's younger stars, but both men have been with the company since day one. They started off with a quick pace and kept the energy high the entire time.

Kassidy was especially impressive during the first half of the match with some of the high-flying spots he pulled off. Jungle Boy sold everything a little more than usual to sell his injured ribs and hamstring, which were both heavily bandaged.

Other than one or two moments where they needed to slow down to avoid a simple mistake, this was a solid way to start the show. Both men looked great and displayed chemistry that could carry over into a tag team feud with Quen and Luchasaurus if either team wins the titles in 2022.