Ranking the 15 Best AEW Matches of 2021

15 of 15

Rarely do wrestling fans get to see dream matches play out in a ring. They are discussed, debated, prognosticated and fantasy booked, but few ever make it to the ring. On September 22, in AEW's debut in New York City at the historic Arthur Ashe Stadium, one such match did.

Two men synonymous with the label "best wrestler in the world" squared off to prove just who was most deserving of the title. Bryan Danielson, fresh off a buzzworthy debut in AEW at All Out, battled world champion Kenny Omega in a non-title match to kick off a special Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

A raucous crowd at a fever pitch, ready to witness two of the best to ever lace a pair of boots, created a WrestleMania-like atmosphere as the competitors took to the squared circle. Then the bell rang and what occurred over the next 30 minutes was pro wrestling mastery.

An expertly paced match that never felt rushed, it saw Danielson fight back from a teased neck injury following a rebound snapdragon suplex on the entrance ramp. Every time he mounted any offensive, Omega was right there to cut it off, a cerebral champion well versed in what his opponent would try next.

The action intensified, every move escalating the drama and leaving fans wondering when Omega might put an end to the threat of Danielson to his title or when The American Dragon would rock The Best Bout Machine with a near-lethal kick to the head.

As the two exhausted, battered competitors came blows, the crowd cheering one and booing the other, the match abruptly ended.

There was no obvious high spot that announced to the world that the match was heading to a draw finish. The competitors didn't fire off some convoluted false finish sequence. They continued the match they were having until time expired, leaving the fans wanting more rather than blowing everything at once.

It was a brilliant layout to an epic encounter that absolutely lived up to even the loftiest expectations of wrestling's most die-hard fans.

The setting, the historical nature of the event, the anticipation for the encounter and the idea of two of the best wrestlers in the world going 30 minutes and just getting warmed up helped nudge this one just past Danielson's encounter with Page for recognition as AEW's best of 2021.