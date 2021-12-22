AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from December 22

2 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

The grudge match between Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole kicked off this week's show.

Cole outwrestled his opponent early and often, seizing control of the match until Freshly Squeezed nonchalantly shoved him off the top rope and scored consecutive near-falls with a crossbody and tornado DDT. Just as the babyface built momentum, The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler made their presence felt.

Cassidy wiped out Cutler in time for Best Friends to arrive. Cassidy added another tope suicida, laying out the former tag champions. Cole sent Cassidy into the steps, then missed the Boom, running his own knee into the steel and leaving both men reeling entering the break.

A back and forth gave way to Cassidy delivering Slumdog Millionaire, then a diving DDT for a dramatic two-count. He suckered Cole in with a rollup moments later for a two count, followed by a Michinoku Driver for another.

Hubris on the part of the babyface cost him as Cole rocked him with a superkick, then delivered Panama Sunrise. Cole placed his hands in his trunks ala Cassidy and his pockets, and the result was a near-fall. Cassidy dodged the Boom and delivered Beach Break for another breathtaking two-count. With Cole down and Bobby Fish suddenly at ringside to provide a distraction, Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW debut and laid Cassidy out, allowing Cole to score the win.

After the match, the reunited Undisputed Era (definitely not called such) beat down Best Friends before walking out on the confused Young Bucks.

Result

Cole defeated Cassidy

Grade

A

Analysis

And just like that, Holiday Bash delivers a big surprise and plants the seeds for a feud between the faction formerly known as Undisputed Era and The Elite's Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, whenever the latter returns.

Cole and Cassidy had a hell of a match; a fun and energetic bit of business that once again proved Cassidy can hang with the best the industry has to offer. His own laziness hurt him, as did Cole's arrogance, creating a nice story for fans to invest in down the stretch until the newsworthy finish.

O'Reilly adds yet another extraordinary wrestler to the AEW roster and sets the stage for a showdown between two of the most dominant factions of the last decade. You cannot help but be excited about the prospects of that particular feud given the hints and teases we have seen thus far.

Cole and the Bucks have not had the success one would expect from them, including a loss back at Full Gear. So when frustration sets in, who do you turn to? Your friends and that is undisputed.

Cole and his new friends walking out on the Bucks will create drama and intrigue and that will make for better TV.