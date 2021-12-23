Ranking Lakers' Biggest Strengths Through 2 Months

0 of 3

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

It hasn't been a nightmare start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers, but it's in that ballpark.

The team can't gain traction in the standings, the rotation is perpetually reshuffling because of injuries, illness and inconsistency and the team lacks a discernible identity.

Having said all of that, it's hard to bail on this team. Warts and all, the Lakers can still strike fear in their opponents, as the combined star power alone of LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook is enough to think that—to borrow a phrase from Boston Celtics lore—anything is possible.

The Lakers might have some glaring weaknesses, but they have some potent strengths, too. Let's dissect the sharpest weapons in their arsenal.