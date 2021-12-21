NFL Playoff Picture Entering Week 16 Could Spark Total Chaos

2 of 6

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

It feels as though this has been a long time coming, especially with Patrick Mahomes quarterbacking the Chiefs and Aaron Rodgers behind center for the Packers. Both teams are perennial Super Bowl contenders, but the Chiefs and Packers haven't met in a Super Bowl since they battled in the first-ever version of what was then called the AFL-NFL World Championship Game back in January of 1967.

Is that about to change?

For the first time all season, the Chiefs and Packers both have sole possession of the the top positions in their respective conferences. At 10-4, Kansas City has won seven consecutive games. At 11-3, the Packers have scored more than 30 points in four consecutive outings.

Both teams have had their struggles this year, but Mahomes is the highest-rated passer in league history and Rodgers is a prime MVP favorite. It'd be hard to bet against either, especially with their key competitors struggling of late.

That first-round bye certainly helps a lot. But both the Chiefs and Packers also had byes on wild-card weekend in 2019 and 2020, and on both occasions Green Bay failed to meet up with K.C. at the Super Bowl.

Will the third time be a charm? First, both teams will have to close strong. The Packers have the Browns, Vikings and Lions down the stretch, while the Chiefs play the Steelers, Bengals and Broncos.