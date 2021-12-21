College Football Bowl Picks 2021: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on Slate

College Football Bowl Picks 2021: Predictions for Most Underrated Games on SlateDecember 21, 2021
The 2021 college football bowl season features 42 bowl games. Some may say that's too many, but it's hard to complain about football when we know the barren wasteland known as the "offseason" is right around the corner.
That being said, it is the holiday season and that means it could be a little harder to get in front of a TV with an assortment of festivities competing for your time.
It's obvious that college football fans will want to be in front of a television when Alabama, Cincinnati, Georgia and Michigan start competing for the national championship. The New Year's Six offers some compelling matchups as well.
But there are some other matchups worth checking out. They might not have a championship on the line but each brings something interesting to the table that should make it a fun and compelling contest.
A complete listing of bowl matchups with the most recent odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Liberty Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Mississippi State
Why You Should Watch: The Mike Leach Bowl
Mike Leach remains one of college football's most interesting figures. The eccentric head coach is the winningest coach in Texas Tech history. However, the two sides had a pretty ugly divorce that resulted in a contract dispute.
Leach hasn't forgotten.
“You know, great school,” Leach said Saturday, per Andy Kostka of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger “I’ve got great memories there. They still owe me for 2009, the last time they won nine games, so maybe they’ll deliver the check. So we’ll see what happens there.”
That doesn't sound like a man who is looking to play nice with his former school. Of course, Texas Tech has had multiple coaching regimes since Leach's firing while the man famous for his Air Raid offense is on his second stint, going to Mississippi State from Washington State.
On the field, the Bulldogs might have the kind of team that could put some points on the Red Raiders. Leach's pass-heavy system has taken off in Starkville. Quarterback Will Rogers has flourished this season throwing for over 4,400 yards and 35 touchdowns with eight interceptions.
Meanwhile, Tech finished 105th in the country in scoring defense. The Red Raiders finished the season on a 1-4 streak and is in the middle of transitioning from Matt Wells to Joey McGuire. However, they showed some life by taking Baylor to the wire in a 27-24 loss.
Still, it's hard to pick against Leach sticking it to his former team.
Prediction: Missippi State 42, Texas Tech 28
Fenway Bowl: SMU vs. Virginia
Why You Should Watch: An Impending Shootout in a Unique Atmosphere
This is the inaugural Fenway Bowl so there's no real tradition to speak of here but there should be points. A lot of points. If you are a fan of offense, then this is the bowl to watch.
The over-under for the matchup has been set at 71 which is far and away the highest of any of the remaining bowl games. For reference, the next highest is 66 for the Rose Bowl between Ohio State and Utah.
Considering that game features one of the most prolific passing attacks in the nation in Ohio State and a red-hot offense that just torched Oregon in Utah.
SMU will be missing some firepower in this game. Leading receivers Danny Gray and Reggie Roberson both opted out of the game and Jim Leavitt will be acting as head coach as the program moves on from Sonny Dykes and on to Rhett Lashlee.
But Tanner Mordecai and Co. will have the benefit of playing a Virginia defense that was 108th in scoring defense.
Then again, the Mustangs weren't that much better at 86th. Brennan Armstrong will look to have a field day against an SMU secondary that was 123rd in passing yards allowed. Armstong was one of only two quarterbacks to throw for over 400 yards per game this season.
Prediction: Virginia 45, SMU 35
Gator Bowl: Wake Forest vs. Texas A&M
Why You Should Watch: Dave Clawson's Offense vs. An SEC Defense
Dave Clawson has led the Demon Deacons to their first 10-win season since 2006. Jimbo Fisher wasn't brought to Texas A&M to win Gator Bowls.
This is a matchup of two very different programs.
Wake Forest exceeded expectations thanks to a well-coached offense that finished as the fourth-highest scoring unit in the nation despite a disappointing 45-21 loss in the ACC Championship Game.
The Aggies were known for a dominant defense this season. They finished eighth in the nation giving up just 17.1 points per game and holding quarterbacks to just 5.9 yards per attempt.
The two will meet in the Gator Bowl in a matchup that should be fascinating when the Demon Deacons have the ball.
Wake Forest is actually the last team to beat A&M in a bowl game. They are 3-0 since Fisher took over but last lost to the Demon Deacons in 2017, 55-52 in the Belk Bowl.
Prediction: Texas A&M 27, Wake Forest 20