NFL Pro Bowl 2022: AFC, NFC Rosters, Date, Schedule and Format

After the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl, set to be held at the Las Vegas Raiders' home field of Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the NFL deferred Allegiant's hosting of the game until 2022.

The Pro Bowl is set to kick off on Sunday, February 6, and it's planning to host fans in person, moving away from the virtual events of last year, such as when NFL players, alumni, and celebrity guests played a virtual Pro Bowl on Madden NFL 21.

If fans want to attend the festivities in person, tickets are available online now, but attendees should know that they will be subject to the same Covid-19 procedures that apply to Raiders home games. The stadium is requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend.

The week of the game will include other free festivities for fans in Las Vegas, such as Pro Bowl practice, the East-West Shrine Bowl and a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown which will be televised on ESPN.

Of course, Covid-19 or not, most people will not be attending the Pro Bowl in person, so for all the details to tune in to the game on TV or streaming, as well as the full rosters that were revealed Wednesday night, keep reading.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Info

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters

AFC ROSTER

Captain: Rod Woodson

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers*

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back (3)

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receiver (4)

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end (2)

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle (3)

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard (3)

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Center (2)

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

*Denotes starter

Defense

Defensive end (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3)

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts*

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker (3)

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*

Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Cornerback (4)

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots*

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins*

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Free safety (1)

Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans*

Strong safety (2)

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

*Denotes starter

Special Teams

Long snapper (1)

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts*

Punter (1)

A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*

Placekicker (1)

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return specialist (1)

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Special teamer (1)

Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

*Denotes starter

NFC ROSTER

Captain: Reggie Wayne

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Running back (3)

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver (4)

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

*Denotes starter

Defense

Defensive end (3)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior linemen (3)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team*

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Outside linebacker (3)

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals*

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cornerback (4)

Trevon Diggs , Dallas Cowboys*

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Free safety (1)

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety (2)

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

*Denotes starter

Special teams

Long snapper (1)

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons*

Punter (1)

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

Placekicker (1)

Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams*

Return specialist (1)

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears*

Special teamer (1)

J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints*

*Denotes starter

The position groups with the most selections to the Pro Bowl, with eight, are wide receivers and cornerbacks. Six quarterbacks and six running backs are selected.

The offensive squads are rounded out with four tight ends, six tackles, six guards, six centers and two fullbacks.

The defensive selections include six defensive ends, six interior linemen, six outside linebackers, four inside/middle linebackers, eight cornerbacks and six safeties.

Rounding out the full rosters is a special teams contingent of two punters, two kickers, two return specialists, two "special teamers" and two longsnappers.

The total number of players selected to the Pro Bowl is 88. The selections are determined by a consensus vote among fans, players and coaches, with each group counting 1/3 toward the final picks.

We broke down this year's biggest Pro Bowl snubs here. Some of the notable ones? Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell and Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

Given the positional allocations we outlined above, it's easy to see how some players get passed over: it's simply a numbers game. There is only one free safety selected per conference, and only two safeties.

Many players earned their first-ever Pro Bowl selections this year, including wideout Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Trevon Diggs (who received the fifth-most votes from fans this season), cornerback Kenny Moore II and quarterback Justin Herbert.