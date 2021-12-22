NFL Pro Bowl Snubs 2022: Twitter Reacts to This Year's Biggest Omissions

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Fan voting for the 2022 Pro Bowl closed on December 16, and today, fans finally know which of their favorite players will be repping their conference as the NFL Pro Bowl rosters were released.

But as with anything involving voting, opinions and the internet, for as many people who love a given development, there will be those who hate it.

Amid the excitement of learning the Pro Bowl rosters, there was also plenty of outrage and dissent online as fans realized some of their favorite players had been slighted when the 88 players who were voted into the game were revealed.

First, we'll refresh your memory on all the details surrounding the Pro Bowl, which will be held in February the weekend before the Super Bowl at the Raiders' home stadium in Las Vegas. Then, we'll break down this year's biggest omissions immediately following the roster announcements.

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Info

Date: Sunday, February 6

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada

TV: ESPN, ABC

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

2022 NFL Pro Bowl Rosters

AFC ROSTER

Captain: Rod Woodson

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers*

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Running back (3)

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts*

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals

Wide receiver (4)

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs*

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

Tight end (2)

Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens*

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs

Offensive tackle (3)

Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers*

Orlando Brown, Kansas City Chiefs*

Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills

Offensive guard (3)

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*

Joel Bitonio, Cleveland Browns*

Wyatt Teller, Cleveland Browns

Center (2)

Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers*

Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts

Fullback (1)

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens

*Denotes starter

Defense

Defensive end (3)

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders*

Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Interior linemen (3)

DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts*

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*

Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

Outside linebacker (3)

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*

Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers*

Matt Judon, New England Patriots

Cornerback (4)

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots*

Xavien Howard, Miami Dolphins*

Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Free safety (1)

Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans*

Strong safety (2)

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers*

Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City Chiefs

*Denotes starter

Special Teams

Long snapper (1)

Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts*

Punter (1)

A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders*

Placekicker (1)

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

Return specialist (1)

Devin Duvernay, Baltimore Ravens

Special teamer (1)

Matthew Slater, New England Patriots

*Denotes starter

NFC ROSTER

Captain: Reggie Wayne

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers*

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Running back (3)

Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings*

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

Wide receiver (4)

Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams*

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers*

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Tight end (2)

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons

Offensive tackle (3)

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers*

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers*

Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Offensive guard (3)

Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys*

Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team*

Ali Marpet, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Center (2)

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles*

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Fullback (1)

Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 49ers*

*Denotes starter

Defense

Defensive end (3)

Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*

Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers*

Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints

Interior linemen (3)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams*

Jonathan Allen, Washington Football Team*

Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers

Outside linebacker (3)

Chandler Jones, Arizona Cardinals*

Robert Quinn, Chicago Bears*

Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cornerback (4)

Trevon Diggs , Dallas Cowboys*

Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams*

Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans Saints

Free safety (1)

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks*

Strong safety (2)

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*

Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings

*Denotes starter

Special teams

Long snapper (1)

Josh Harris, Atlanta Falcons*

Punter (1)

Bryan Anger, Dallas Cowboys*

Placekicker (1)

Matt Gay, Los Angeles Rams*

Return specialist (1)

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears*

Special teamer (1)

J.T. Gray, New Orleans Saints*

*Denotes starter

Biggest Pro Bowl Snubs

There are 88 players who were selected to the 2022 Pro Bowl. The NFL is the only major professional sports league that combines voting by fans, players and coaches to determine its player selections; each of those groups' votes count for 1/3.

Multiple players were selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time, including wideout Ja'Marr Chase, cornerback Trevon Diggs (who received the fifth-most votes from fans this season), cornerback Kenny Moore II and quarterback Justin Herbert. But there were titters throughout the internet when it was revealed that Herbert would be starting for the AFC over Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson.

Similarly, in the NFC, though Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady were both selected to the Pro Bowl, it was Rodgers who got the nod as starter.

Speaking of the Green Bay Packers, a notable snub at the running back position was Aaron Jones, who will be the first alternate. Jones has 151 rushing attempts for 657 yards and four touchdowns, with another 340 receiving yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Fans of the NFL's current top seed in Green Bay were also up in arms that linebacker De'Vondre Campbell was snubbed, and he's not even an alternate. Campbell is not a national name yet, but he's been the glue holding the Packers defense together this season, with 125 combined tackles, two sacks and two interceptions.

Going back to the group of NFC quarterbacks, is there a name you think is missing? For many people, it's Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who has been experiencing a career renaissance in L.A. this season and teaming up with Cooper Kupp for one of the best seasons on record for a wide receiver.

Stafford's completion percentage in Sean McVay's system has skyrocketed to the highest of his career, at 67.6 percent, and he's on pace to break his touchdown high of 41 from 2011 with 35 and counting.

And remaining in Los Angeles for a minute, there's a Charger many feel was robbed of a Pro Bowl selection: running back Austin Ekeler. Ekeler ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing touchdowns this season, with 10; the only player with more is Jonathan Taylor, with 17.

One of the position groups that really doesn't get a fair shake in Pro Bowl voting is offensive linemen; for example, only two centers per league may be selected. That left plenty of deserving centers out in the cold, including the New England Patriots' David Andrews and the Cleveland Browns' JC Tretter.

Ryan Kelly surely got the nod given how well Jonathan Taylor has been playing this year, but Andrews deserves credit for being the glue that's holding a New England offense still finding its identity together. According to Team Rankings, the Patriots' rushing offense ranks 13th in the league in its last three games as the offense has taken a positive turn.

Safety is another position that simply doesn't have enough slots for how many talented players are in the league, especially when you break it down into strong safety and free safety.

Buffalo Bills strong safety Jordan Poyer was a name that came up time and time again in snub discussions, and it's not hard to see why. Poyer has 75 total tackles, a sack, nine passes defensed and five picks on the season.

Some other notable snubs include Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth, Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette.