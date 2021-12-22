B/R Recruiting: Way-Too Early Look at Top 2023 Prospects

0 of 7

Credit: 247Sports

Recruiting never stops, and coaches rarely sleep.

Yes, the early signing period for the 2022 recruiting class just ended, and several prospects are going to see the heat turn up in the late cycle as coaches try to earn their signature. But any coach who hasn't already begun making calls to 2023 recruits are way, way behind.

Those relationships should already be established and moving toward the home stretch of prospects narrowing down lists. That's the nature of the game these days. Plenty of players sign early, and if things don't work out, they can always bombard the transfer portal.

It's no surprise Georgia leads the way early with eight commits.

The 2023 recruiting class is strong once again, and we're here to make sure you know the biggest names on the board. Currently, there are 35 5-star recruits in the 247Sports composite rankings. Most of the names you don't know, but a few are familiar.

It's never too early to get to know the hottest names out there for next year. Here is a way-too-early look at top 2023 prospects and some early trends about the class.