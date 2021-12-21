Winners and Losers of College Football Conference Realignment

6 of 6

For the conferences that didn't announce expansion this year, we'll go ahead and classify them as both a winner and a loser. If these conferences opt to expand in the future, they could end up as winners, depending on potential teams added. If they continue to opt against expanding in the future, they might become losers to not follow in the footsteps of the various conferences that are expanding around them.

This works the other way around, too. Not following the realignment trend may actually help these conferences in the future, whereas ones that decide to expand might be making a mistake in the long run in doing so. For now, the Mountain West, Mid-American, Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten are opting to not expand as of 2021.

Mountain West

It looked as if the Mountain West was set to add members this year, but things are remaining quiet in the conference for now. Although there were rumblings about Boise State, San Diego, Air Force and Colorado State going to the AAC, all four schools aren't going anywhere for the time being.

Still, there's no guarantee that things will remain quiet in the conference, as its contract is set to expire in 2024. We'll keep an eye on it, but for now, the Mountain West remains neutral in our power rankings.

Mid-American

Like the Mountain West, the MAC will be staying as-is for the time being. It looked as if the conference was set on expanding at one point in time, however.

In early November, there were rumblings that C-USA's Middle Tennessee State was on its way to join the MAC. In the end, it didn't happen.

Here's what MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee said regarding the realignment rumors: "We greatly appreciate the interest other conferences have shown in our athletics program and in our university, as they are a testament to the overall excellence of our institution, both athletically and academically. However, after careful consideration and due diligence, I am pleased to reaffirm our commitment to Conference USA."

Pac-12

The Pac-12 looks like it may not expand any time soon, and it doesn't really look like it needs to for now. The Big 12 and SEC made the biggest moves in expansion, so the Pac-12 is wise to remain quiet for now. There aren't too many geographical options for the conference that make a ton of sense, either.

The one school that the Pac-12 could perhaps consider down the line that would make sense is Boise State. The Broncos have been nationally relevant within the Group of Five for over a decade, and Boise State would be competitive coming into the conference. Boise, along with another Mountain West school, may be what the Pac-12 considers down the line, but for now, we'll have to wait and see if that happens.

ACC

The ACC hasn't expanded since 2014 when it lost Maryland and added Louisville to the conference, while Notre Dame agreed to play five ACC games a year in football. Although the conference is without a team (mostly Clemson) in the playoff for the first time since the playoff was introduced in 2014, the conference has 10 teams playing in bowls this season.

The ACC hasn't seen traditional powers like Miami, Florida State and Virginia Tech achieve high-level success recently. But Clemson's dominance—with the exception of this season, which the Tigers can still finish with 10 wins—puts the conference in great shape moving forward without a real need to expand.

Big Ten

Same with the ACC here, except the Big Ten added Maryland and Rutgers in 2014. While Ohio State is out of the playoff this year, Michigan is representing the conference for the first time in the final four.

Michigan State represented the conference in the playoff in 2015, too. This year, the Big Ten has nine teams playing in bowl games, including Michigan's semifinal against Georgia.