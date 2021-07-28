Big 12 Sends 'Cease and Desist' Letter to ESPN amid Texas, Oklahoma Bids to Join SEC

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Big 12 Conference issued a cease and desist letter to ESPN on Wednesday, claiming the network has "taken certain actions" intended to harm the Big 12 and result in financial benefits to the company.

In the letter, obtained by Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby accused ESPN of being "actively engaged" in discussions with at least one other conference member regarding realignment in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma formally seeking entrance to the Southeastern Conference.

Wrote Bowlsby:

"The Big 12 Conference demands that ESPN immediately cease and desist all actions may harm the Conference and its members and that it not communicate with the Big 12 Conference's existing members, or any other NCAA Conference regarding the Big 12 Conference's Members, possible conference realignment, or potential financial incentives or outcomes related to possible conference realignment."

The commissioner asked ESPN to respond with "written assurances" by 1 p.m. ET on Thursday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

