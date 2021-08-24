Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC Officially Announce Alliance in Response to SEC Expansion

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 announced an alliance on Tuesday that will include "a scheduling component" for both football and men's and women's basketball with the intent to "create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country."

“Student-athletes have been and will remain the focal point of the Big Ten, ACC and PAC-12 Conferences” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “Today, through this alliance, we furthered our commitment to our student-athletes by prioritizing our academics and athletics value systems. We are creating opportunities for student-athletes to have elite competition and are taking the necessary steps to shape and stabilize the future of college athletics.”

This new alliance comes in the wake of the SEC officially adding two huge programs into its ranks, Texas and Oklahoma, bumping the conference to 16 teams and casting the future of the Big 12 into doubt.

Both schools will officially join the conference on July 1, 2025.

While the press release didn't outright state it—and the three conferences are likely to deny it—it seems likely the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 will focus fairly exclusively on scheduling non-conference games against one another, potentially shutting out the SEC in the process. At the very least, Tuesday's news would seem to suggest that the conferences will encourage their schools to schedule non-conference games within the alliance.

Granted, the schools in each conference still have contractual obligations for upcoming seasons.

But the announcement also comes at a time when the new NIL rules were recently put into place, allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. It's possible the three conferences will look to align on various rules and regulations regarding NIL guidelines.

"The historic alliance announced today between the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten is grounded in a commitment to our student-athletes," Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement. "We believe that collaborating together we are stronger in our commitment to addressing the broad issues and opportunities facing college athletics."

Tuesday's news, in other words, creates more questions for the future of college sports—namely, college football—than it provides answers, further evidence that college sports are in a state of flux.