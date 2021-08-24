X

    Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC Officially Announce Alliance in Response to SEC Expansion

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 24, 2021

    Michael Hickey/Getty Images

    The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 announced an alliance on Tuesday that will include "a scheduling component" for both football and men's and women's basketball with the intent to "create new inter-conference games, enhance opportunities for student-athletes, and optimize the college athletics experience for both student-athletes and fans across the country."

    “Student-athletes have been and will remain the focal point of the Big Ten, ACC and PAC-12 Conferences” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement. “Today, through this alliance, we furthered our commitment to our student-athletes by prioritizing our academics and athletics value systems. We are creating opportunities for student-athletes to have elite competition and are taking the necessary steps to shape and stabilize the future of college athletics.”

    This new alliance comes in the wake of the SEC officially adding two huge programs into its ranks, Texas and Oklahoma, bumping the conference to 16 teams and casting the future of the Big 12 into doubt. 

    Both schools will officially join the conference on July 1, 2025. 

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Big Ten commish Kevin Warren on the new ACC-Big Ten-Pac-12 alliance: "There's turbulence in college athletics. We need to have strong leadership. We need to work together."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel

    Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren: “We need to make sure we have shared values, we keep academics first, we keep our integrity, our honor and our collaboration together." No one is even trying to hide that this is a broadside at the SEC.

    Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

    It’s gonna be the SEC vs. The Rest of the World.

    Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

    SEC source just brought up great point: “Then why isn’t the Alliance including the Big 12?" <a href="https://t.co/I4rk6TLxNP">https://t.co/I4rk6TLxNP</a>

    While the press release didn't outright state it—and the three conferences are likely to deny it—it seems likely the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 will focus fairly exclusively on scheduling non-conference games against one another, potentially shutting out the SEC in the process. At the very least, Tuesday's news would seem to suggest that the conferences will encourage their schools to schedule non-conference games within the alliance.

    Granted, the schools in each conference still have contractual obligations for upcoming seasons. 

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    The only specifics about scheduling in the news release:<br><br>"The football scheduling alliance will feature additional attractive matchups across the three conferences while continuing to honor historic rivalries and the best traditions of college football."

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    A key detail on the new ACC-Big Ten-Pac-12 alliance: "The scheduling alliance will begin as soon as practical while honoring current contractual obligations." Lots of games have already been scheduled years in advance so there's much to be sorted out on that front.

    Stewart Mandel @slmandel

    Kliavkoff: There is no intent in the alliance to prevent their schools from scheduling games against other conferences.

    Brandon Marcello @bmarcello

    No contract signed among THE ALLIANCE. "There's an agreement among three gentlemen," says <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Pac12?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Pac12</a> commish George Kliavkoff.

    Dan Wolken @DanWolken

    Bruce Feldman follows up on having no binding contract to the alliance. Jim Phillips: "It’s about trust. We’ve looked each other in the eye and made it an agreement."

    But the announcement also comes at a time when the new NIL rules were recently put into place, allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. It's possible the three conferences will look to align on various rules and regulations regarding NIL guidelines. 

    "The historic alliance announced today between the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten is grounded in a commitment to our student-athletes," Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff said in a statement. "We believe that collaborating together we are stronger in our commitment to addressing the broad issues and opportunities facing college athletics."

    Tuesday's news, in other words, creates more questions for the future of college sports—namely, college football—than it provides answers, further evidence that college sports are in a state of flux. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!