3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 15 Win

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers had a slow start to the 2021 season. But that's now in the past because they've turned things around, and their momentum continued to build on Sunday.

The 49ers kept their recent hot streak going by notching a 31-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. It was San Francisco's sixth win in its past eight games after it opened the year 2-4. The 49ers have won five of six to ascend the NFC wild-card standings.

If the season ended today, San Francisco would be in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed in the NFC at 8-6. So it's in a good position with only three weeks to go in the regular season.

The 49ers led by seven points at halftime after Deebo Samuel scored on a 10-yard touchdown run with 33 seconds to go in the first half. San Francisco then outscored Atlanta 14-3 in the second half to seal the victory.

Here are three takeaways from the 49ers' Week 15 win.