5 Fights We Need to See After UFC Fight Night 199

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC Fight Night 199, the promotion's last event of the year, went down Saturday night in Las Vegas. The card was packed with memorable finishes, many of which opened to the door to exciting new matchup possibilities.

In the main event, fan favorite heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis picked up a record-setting 13th knockout in the UFC, smashing Chris Daukaus in a first-round win. And in the co-main event, rising welterweight Belal Muhammad burst into title contention with a lopsided unanimous decision win over former title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson.

Other big winners on the night included Ricky Simon, Mateusz Gamrot, Cub Swanson and Charles Jourdain, who beat Raphael Assuncao, Diego Ferreira, Darren Elkins and Andrew Ewell, respectively.

Most of the fighters who competed on the card will now hunker down for the holidays, but come the new year, they'll all start looking at the options for their next fights.

Keep scrolling for the matchups we're hoping will be made for the stars of UFC Fight Night 199 in 2022.