3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 15 Loss

0 of 3

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

The New England Patriots lost a pivotal AFC showdown with the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night—an outcome that could have a huge impact on New England's bid for the AFC's No. 1 seed.

The outcome put an end to New England's seven-game winning streak. It also dropped the Patriots out of the conference's top spot and—coupled with a Buffalo Bills victory Sunday—cut their AFC East lead to just one game.

Week 16's matchup with Buffalo is now a monumental one.

Perhaps more importantly, Saturday's loss showed that New England isn't quite the invincible AFC powerhouse that it has appeared to be over the last two months. Here's what else we learned during the Patriots' 27-17 loss in Week 15.