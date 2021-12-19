Jake Paul Beats Tyron Woodley Via 6th-Round Knockout in Rematch

CHANDAN KHANNA/Getty Images

Jake Paul can now say he's knocked out every fighter he's faced as a professional boxer.

After defeating Tyron Woodley by split decision in August, Paul got the stoppage he wanted in Saturday night's rematch, dropping the former UFC welterweight champion in the sixth round of their cruiserweight bout at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

The knockout punch was a no-doubter, a clean right hand that sent Woodley into the canvas face first.

The highlight finish was perhaps a bit unexpected, as the bout had been essentially devoid of action to that point with both fighters hesitant to throw combinations and getting tangled up in the clinch.

Paul, 24, moves to 5-0 with four knockouts in his boxing career. He was initially set to fight Tommy Fury before the latter pulled out because of medical reasons on Dec. 6. Woodley quickly stepped up for the rematch, but was unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

Paul took time after the fight to thank Woodley for agreeing to challenge him again before talking up his accomplishments.

"Look at what I just did, look at the year I just had. Unprecedented, one of the most valuable boxers in the sport. Four fights, four massive pay-per-views in 13 months. I've knocked out every single person that I fought," he said, per the Showtime broadcast.

Fans who had been hoping for more fireworks than the first meeting had to be patient in this one. Aside from the eventual knockout blow, the match was a sluggish, awkward contest.

Woodley had trouble firing from a low, wide stance, while Paul was quick to go for the clinch after landing his jab. Paul did land a strong overhand right in the second frame, but it wasn't enough to fire up a crowd that booed the combatants a couple of times in the first few minutes of action.

A wayward elbow from Woodley opened up a deep gash on Paul's forehead in the third round. Perhaps sensing an opportunity, Woodley went on the offensive and landed a solid one-two combination to back up his younger opponent. But just like in the first meeting, Woodley struggled to create any momentum and stopped letting his hands go. His poor footwork didn't help him in this regard, as he struggled to close the distance on Paul. He also fell into a pattern of clinching that slowed the pace of the fight to a crawl.

While Woodley failed to generate pressure on Paul, the A-side fighter didn't do much to help his own cause. The blood clearly bothered him in the third round, and he seemed overly cautious in the fourth. The jab that worked a couple of times early on disappeared.

Paul was content to move around the ring and pick off Woodley's attacks. The biggest burst of excitement in the middle rounds came from what was basically an illegal wrestling takedown by Woodley in the fourth round.

After a barren fifth round, Paul finally got the highlight-reel opportunity he was looking for, thanks to a defensive mistake on Woodley's part.

Paul got into a slight crouch and loaded up on his right hand. The timing was excellent, as Paul fired the punch just as Woodley dropped his left hand, leaving his chin completely exposed. The battering ram was through the doorway, and the damage was immediate. Woodley was out cold, and Paul burnished his reputation as a legitimate fighter.

With the destruction of Woodley in hand, Paul will again feel pressure to take on a trained boxer. That was supposed to be Fury, but it's unclear if that will happen at this point. Paul did call out UFC stars Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz after the bout, as both were in attendance for the fight.

Either fighter would make for an intriguing opponent, but Paul would likely face criticism for taking on another star from the world of mixed martial arts.