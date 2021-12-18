The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 199

0 of 7

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The UFC promoted its final event of 2021 on Saturday night: The UFC Fight Night 199 card out of Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. From the early vantage point, the card really didn’t look like much. Yet it ended up being an excellent way to wrap up another exciting year for the top promotion in MMA.

In the main event, long-time heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis picked up yet another knockout, this time at the expense of rising talent Chris Daukaus. In the co-main event, meanwhile, Belal Muhammad burst into welterweight title contention with a lopsided decision defeat of two-time title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson. Elsewhere on the lineup, finally, we saw impressive finishes from the likes of Ricky Simon, Mateusz Gamrot, Cub Swanson, Justin Tafa, Melissa Gatto and Raquel Pennington.

When all was said and done, it felt like one of the UFC's more exciting Fight Nights of the year—and one we'll likely still be talking about into 2022.

Keep scrolling to see the real winners and losers from the event.