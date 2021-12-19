Ranking the NHL's 8 Best Lines in 2021-22

0 of 8

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Most NHL teams rely upon their first line for the bulk of their production. It is usually built around the club's best scorer or playmaker.

Some teams are fortunate to have two elite offensive forwards on the same line, usually with a two-way linemate who uses his physical style to create scoring opportunities for his linemates. In some cases, a team might be blessed with three scoring stars on the same line.

Some of this season's top lines, such as the Boston Bruins' trio of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak, have been together for several seasons. Others, such as the Vegas Golden Knights' line of Max Pacioretty, Chandler Stephenson and Mark Stone, have been together for a short time.

It can be difficult to determine the best lines in a season given how often coaches tend to shake them up because of injuries, illness or a need to find an offensive spark. Many never stay together for a full campaign. Nevertheless, here's our ranking of the eight best in 2021-22. Level of production, consistency, time together as linemates and talent depth factored into this compilation.