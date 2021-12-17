MLB Rumors: Latest Buzz on Yankees, Carlos Correa and Kevin Kiermaier Trade

1 of 3

As cash showered down on the first crop of free agents signed before the shutdown, a surprisingly small amount was spent by the New York Yankees.

Almost always a major player in free agency, the Bombers did nothing at the big-league level beyond re-signing relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez. While this could perhaps signal a change in the franchise's way of thinking, some expect a return to form once the baseball world opens back up and the multi-million dollar bidding resumes.

"There are player agents who continue to believe that once baseball business is reopened, Hal Steinbrenner's team will be among the more aggressive teams—and in particular, might revisit conversations with the representatives of [Carlos] Correa and [Trevor] Story," ESPN's Buster Olney reported.

The Yankees need to upgrade the shortstop position, but with top prospect Anthony Volpe waiting in the wings, they might not want to commit the salary (or, more likely, the years) needed to snag a top-tier target. Then again, New York has long operated is if it prints money, so it'd be foolish to rule out the organization adding an elite player at a position of need.