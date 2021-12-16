Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from December 16

1 of 6

Credit: Impact Wrestling

A week after he interrupted Rohit Raju's match against Lawrence D, Josh Alexander sought to continue his journey back to the world title by battling the former X-Division champion in the night's opening contest.

A targeted attack by Raju forced Alexander to try and shake off injuries to his core if he was to earn a much-needed victory. The Mocha-Skinned Manimal worked him over on the mat before adding a double stomp from the top rope, but could not put his opponent away.

Alexander, showing grit and determination, fought back and ultimately put his opponent away with the C-4 Spike piledriver for the win.

Result

Alexander defeated Raju

Grade

A

Analysis

This was a pay-per-view quality match between two of the foundational pieces of Impact Wrestling.

Alexander's climb to the top of the promotion is well-documented. He's great and has been dating back to his days as one-half of The North. He absolutely earned the main event push he has received and the world title victory at Bound For Glory.

Raju, though, has been equally as great for this company over the last two years. He has been the picture of consistency, a great professional wrestler whose selflessness has not allowed him to be overshadowed by flashier competitors, new signees or top stars from other companies. He is the picture of a company guy who can have a great match at any position on the card, against any opponent.

Alexander winning to build momentum ahead of his Hard To Kill match against Jonah certainly made sense but this was a much better match than even the talent involved would have suggested and a great start to the night's broadcast.