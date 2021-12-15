AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

For the second consecutive year, winter came to AEW in the form of a blockbuster episode of Dynamite, headlined by a world championship clash.

"Hangman" Adam Page defended his title against Bryan Danielson in one of the most hotly anticipated matches in recent memory.

Elsewhere, MJF sought to retain the Dynamite Diamond Ring he has held since 2019. To do so, he would have to defeat Dante Martin and overcome the pressure of his ongoing feud with CM Punk.

Who emerged from the night's title bout with gold around their waist and what became of MJF's prized ring?

Find out now with this recap of the December 12 broadcast.