Early Surprises and Disappointments from 2022 NBA Draft Prospects

John Fisher/Getty Images

Scouts have already started talking about Johnny Davis as a potential top-10 pick. This comes after he shot 32.1 percent at the U19 World Cup this summer and averaged 7.0 points as a freshman.

Davis has transformed from an off-ball role player to a shot-creating lead scorer. And at 6'5" with a strong frame and explosion driving through lanes, scouts see a pro now that his ball skills and shot-making match his NBA physical/defensive tools.

Davis' combination of burst and pull-up shooting have turned him into one of the nation's top ball-screen weapons (91st percentile). He's making 44.7 percent of his pull-ups with 21 makes (nine games), some of which are coming off more advanced, self-creation moves out of isolation.

Averaging 22.6 points over Wisconsin's last seven games, Davis suddenly appears to possess translatable three-level scoring ability, as long as his three-ball (37.8 percent on 4.1 attempts per game) continues to show promise.