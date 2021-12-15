Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Early Fantasy Lineup Advice for Matchups of Week 15

0 of 5

We've reached Week 15 in the 2021 NFL season, which means for most season-long leagues, it's playoff time! If you're lucky enough to be in your postseason, congratulations. If not, now is the perfect time to jump into some daily fantasy sports (DFS) action.

While bye weeks are a thing of the past, not every top option is going to be available, so managers will need to pick and choose wisely. The Cleveland Browns, for example, are likely to be without several players for their game on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com, 16 active players are on the reserve/COVID-19 list—including quarterback Baker Mayfield and wideout Jarvis Landry.

Whether you're vying to win a league title or simply looking to win a week-long game, picking the right matchups is key.

Here, we'll dive into some of the best and worst plays of Week 15. To avoid obvious sits, we'll be looking specifically at players rostered in at least 50 percent of Yahoo and/or ESPN leagues, according to FantasyPros. All picks are based on points-per-reception scoring.